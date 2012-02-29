On her path to stardom

© Columbia

27-year-old Eva grew up in Paris and now lives in London. She’s been in the public eye from a very young age: she was often photographed with her mother, French actress Marlène Jobert, and her twin sister Joy. Her father is Swedish, and the family are multi-lingual.



Eva began her career in theatre and became an international star with film roles in Kingdom of Heaven and The Dreamers. She was preferred over Hollywood heavyweights Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie for the role of Bond girl Vesper Lynd.



Did you go to drama school?



Yes, I studied acting in Paris and then at the Weber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Acting for me is a way of expressing and channeling my emotions, because I’m quite a shy person.



How did your acting career take off?



I started out with theatre roles in Paris, and then I was cast in The Dreamers (1999). Recently I played Sibylla of Jerusalem in Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven, alongside Orlando Bloom. I was just so surprised when I was offered the Bond role!





