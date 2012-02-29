Eva Green: 007 interview
Article in images

On her path to stardom

   
On her path to stardom
© Columbia

27-year-old Eva grew up in Paris and now lives in London. She’s been in the public eye from a very young age: she was often photographed with her mother, French actress Marlène Jobert, and her twin sister Joy. Her father is Swedish, and the family are multi-lingual.

Eva began her career in theatre and became an international star with film roles in Kingdom of Heaven and The Dreamers. She was preferred over Hollywood heavyweights Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie for the role of Bond girl Vesper Lynd.

Did you go to drama school?

Yes, I studied acting in Paris and then at the Weber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Acting for me is a way of expressing and channeling my emotions, because I’m quite a shy person.

How did your acting career take off?

I started out with theatre roles in Paris, and then I was cast in The Dreamers (1999). Recently I played Sibylla of Jerusalem in Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven, alongside Orlando Bloom. I was just so surprised when I was offered the Bond role!




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
22/11/2006
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Eva Green interview
Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Celebrity Men with Glasses
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos