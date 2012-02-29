On her character Vesper Lynd

What’s your character Vesper like?



Vesper is the first girl James Bond really falls in love with, and also the first girl to make him feel betrayed. Vesper is a very complex woman. She has lots of secrets. I think this is what attracts Bond to her: she’s not transparent and he can’t quite figure her out. She’s mysterious right to the end!



Is she a strong character or a fragile one?



A bit of both. I think of her as a kind of Sphinx. She has many different sides to her character – she’s a bright spirit, she’s very intelligent, she’s cheeky and funny but she’s also vulnerable. There’s an instant chemistry between Vesper and Bond. They constantly tease and flirt with each other. They understand each other without ever possessing each other. They’re constantly moving boundaries and that was really interesting to play.





