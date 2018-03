On working with Daniel Craig

© Columbia

How do you rate Daniel Craig’s performance as James Bond?



Daniel is amazingly hypnotic, he's magnetic…he’s a true gentleman. He has a real physical presence and a certain amount of brutality which I think is so sexy, it’s kind of dangerous. He’s a real man! I think that’s why he’s such a credible Bond in all the different situations in the film. He’s really sexy and he has the greatest sense of humour, he doesn’t miss a thing! We got on straight away.