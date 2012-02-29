On the challenges of filming

Eva Green: 007 interview
You go scuba-diving in the final scene of the film. Was that difficult?

I really had to prepare myself physically and psychologically! I had to learn how to scuba-dive. I had to acclimatise myself to the underwater environment, which I was totally unused to, and learn how to go under!

At first we practised the scene in clear water and then during the actual filming the water was cloudy, kind of like the canals in Venice. It was a bit scary at first, though there were loads of people with me to make sure I was OK.
But in the end it was a really fun game, I enjoyed it. It's very intense and exciting.




  
  
