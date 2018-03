On her future plans

What are your plans for the future?



When I finish promoting Bond I start filming The Golden Compass with Nicole Kidman. I play a witch, it’s a very dark, really fascinating role. The film is a kind of fable with a religious theme, exploring good and evil.



Do you like playing complex characters?



I just read the scripts they send me and it's often the case that the roles that interest me most are richer and more complex.