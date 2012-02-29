Eva Green: 007 interview
Article in images

On fashion

 
On fashion

We’ve seen you as the face of Giorgio Armani. Do you have any current plans to work in fashion?

I love fashion. The opportunity with Armani arose at the time I was filming The Dreamers with Bertolucci, it was the right time to do it. I also love Alexander McQueen, Gaultier…it’s fantastic when designers lend you couture dresses! I love dressing up, but at the moment I don’t have any plans to work with a specific designer. fashion for me is all about what I like at a certain moment in time, rather than always having to be seen in clothes by the same designer.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
22/11/2006
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Eva Green interview
Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos