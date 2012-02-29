On fashion We’ve seen you as the face of Giorgio Armani. Do you have any current plans to work in fashion?



I love fashion. The opportunity with Armani arose at the time I was filming The Dreamers with Bertolucci, it was the right time to do it. I also love Alexander McQueen, Gaultier…it’s fantastic when designers lend you couture dresses! I love dressing up, but at the moment I don’t have any plans to work with a specific designer. fashion for me is all about what I like at a certain moment in time, rather than always having to be seen in clothes by the same designer.





