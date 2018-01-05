>
>

- Love your curves!


© Patrick Demarchelier
© Patrick Demarchelier
It's Scarlett and Selma, rather than Gwyneth and Kate, who are hogging all the limelight these days, which shows we've come a long way from the Nineties 'thin is beautiful' philosophy. Dressing up curves has never been so easy, so no more hiding sexy fuller figures and ample bosoms! Here's how to show them off to your best advantage.

We went to see top stylist Monica de Bellis from Marina Rinaldi to get some professional tips on highlighting your best assets and disguising those bits you're less happy with. Take a look at our selection of the latest trends for those lucky enough to be voluptuous - because it's official: men prefer curvy ladies!


Photo: Kate Dillon, new face of Marina Rinaldi
Photos by Patrick Demarchelier for their spring/summer 07 collection




ER, SH
Thanks to stylist Monica de Bellis at Marina Rinaldi

  
Sarah Horrocks
05/04/2007
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Love your curves!
Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         