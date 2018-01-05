- Love your curves!





© Patrick Demarchelier It's Scarlett and Selma, rather than Gwyneth and Kate, who are hogging all the limelight these days, which shows we've come a long way from the Nineties 'thin is beautiful' philosophy. Dressing up curves has never been so easy, so no more hiding sexy fuller figures and ample bosoms! Here's how to show them off to your best advantage.



We went to see top stylist Monica de Bellis from Marina Rinaldi to get some professional tips on highlighting your best assets and disguising those bits you're less happy with. Take a look at our selection of the latest trends for those lucky enough to be voluptuous - because it's official: men prefer curvy ladies!





Photo: Kate Dillon, new face of Marina Rinaldi

Photos by Patrick Demarchelier for their spring/summer 07 collection





Thanks to stylist Monica de Bellis at Marina Rinaldi

