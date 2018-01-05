>
Jacket, Marina Rinaldi spring/summer 07 collection - Highlight your waist
Jacket, Marina Rinaldi spring/summer 07 collection

If you've got a waist, make the most of it: it gives hourglass figures balance and makes you the envy of all those women with no shape! If you want to hide a less-than-shapely waist, 'tis the season for dresses, so go for a pretty empire line to show off your décolleté and skim your waist. To put a slim waist on full show, wear a belt underneath your top for an understated look or over the top for a more dramatic look.

Monica's advice:
If you have no waist, go for a large jacket with a belt to give the illusion of one - it's very flattering.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
05/04/2007
Article Plan Love your curves!
