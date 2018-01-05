Adapt your style

© Patrick Demarchelier - Marina Rinaldi spring/summer 07 collection

If you're slim and straight-up you can look good in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. One of the drawbacks of a fuller figure is that it's much harder to pull some casual looks off, which is why if you're above a size 14 you need to adapt your style to your shape.



Monica's advice:

Always go for elegance over everything else - classic chic for daytime and glam for the evening. Go for refined cuts and styles but don't go over the top or weigh yourself down with accessories. Go for one nice piece of jewellery rather than a big set. It's all in the little details - pretty belt, a colourful jacket lining or an original collar can make all the difference to an outfit without being too fussy.





