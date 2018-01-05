The trench Italian designer Elena Miro has a wonderful collection for life-sized women, and she shows it off at catwalk shows alongside the Italian designer élite, using - yes - ordinary models! Elena's girls aren't a size 6 and on death's door, and they bring some much-needed sex appeal to the podiums, parading her red silk creations and other contemporary pieces designed for real women. Elena, we salute you...



Our favourite: this classic trench: sexy, smart/casual, and timeless. An investment worth making! This one has a nice wide open collar to show off your face and décolleté.



Trench coat, Elena Miro, around £200

See her website





