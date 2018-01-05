>
>

The trench

 
The trench

Italian designer Elena Miro has a wonderful collection for life-sized women, and she shows it off at catwalk shows alongside the Italian designer élite, using - yes - ordinary models! Elena's girls aren't a size 6 and on death's door, and they bring some much-needed sex appeal to the podiums, parading her red silk creations and other contemporary pieces designed for real women. Elena, we salute you...

Our favourite: this classic trench: sexy, smart/casual, and timeless. An investment worth making! This one has a nice wide open collar to show off your face and décolleté.

Trench coat, Elena Miro, around £200
See her website




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
05/04/2007
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Love your curves!
Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Naturally beautiful celebritiesThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         