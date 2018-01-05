Marina Rinaldi's collections, part of the Max Mara group, are always at the height of fashion and elegance. Marina always comes up with a variety of different styles for different curvy figures, so whether you're petite or tall, and whatever insecurities you'd rather hide (anything from from wide hips to wide calves), you'll always find something to suit you.



Our favourite: this spangly gold top is very in and very glam. Wear with casual bottoms for a daytime look or with black trousers for the evening.



Top from Marina Rinaldi