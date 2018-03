La Redoute has a colelction called Taillissime which boasts an impressive selection of plus-size essentials, evening wear and lingerie up to a 50G.



our favourite: We love this tunic with thin stripes by Antik Batik - very ethno-hippy. The off-the-shoulder smock effect shows off your shoulders subtly and the effect is mucho sexy!



Antik Batik top, Taillissime for La Redoute

around £27

Taillissime at La Redoute