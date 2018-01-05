Just because you're not stick insect doesn't mean you can't wear shorts, which is good news because there are some gorgeous pairs around at the minute for both smart and casual. Balance your look out well and you can look fab in shorts - just wear them with a bit of confidence!



If you haven't got matchstick legs and knock knees, all the more reason to show off a pair of sexy pins. Go for styles that cover the tops of your thighs and match with a slightly décolleté top that goes down to your waist, for a subtle, sensual look.



Shorts by Marina Rinaldi