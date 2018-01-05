We're so used to seeing sickly-looking stick insects on the catwalk and in magazines that it's no real surprise we have a slighly warped view of what the average is. The average size in the UK is a 16, not a 6! 40% of French women and 45% of German women are also a size 16+. However, times are changing for the better, partly thanks to a host of curvy celebs who are out to show us all you don't need to starve yourself to be sexy...quite the contrary.



In demand

Curvy girls have never been so sought-after: just look at classic English rose Kate Winslet, beautiful Liv Tyler, Latin lovely Shakira and bootylicious Beyoncé. Ask any man who his ultimate fantasy would be and it'll be a toss-up between Scarlett Johansson and Salma Hayek rather than skinny minnies such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston or Nicole Kidman. Scarlett has repeatedly been voted the most beautiful woman in the world and sexiest woman in the world. She's one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, yet she won female hearts worldwide too for baring her cellulite in Lost In Translation and still looking impossibly sexy. It's very true that it's only women who dream of having a figure like Victoria Beckham, whereas men prefer us with a bit of meat on our bones.



Love your body

For want of a better word, men see women as a complete 'package': looks, body, style and personality all rolled into one. They don't pick out every little fault and weak point like women do: they're not going to notice what you think is a flabby stomach or thunderthighs, so there's really no point getting hung up over what he doesn't even notcie! What's more, self-confidence is a big factor in sex appeal, so if you're confident with your body men will find it all the more sexy.



Accept your body and your shape, accept the fact that you're never going to be a size 0 and accept that you wouldn't want to be! It's also important to accept that you're allowed the occasional pig-out and that as long as you're sensible and get enough exercise you'll be happy and healthy, which is all more than can be said for some size 0s - when was the last time anyone saw Victoria Beckham smile?!

