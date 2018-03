© Gerard Darel Fashion's going all romantic on us, just in time for sunny days!



Get into flower-powered fashion for summer, with fun, floaty or chic florals inspired by Liberty of London's classic prints.



If you're not a big fan of the boho/gypsy look, remember floral fashion isn't just about pretty pastel dresses and blouses! Check out our favourite accessories, shoes, bikinis and lingerie.





