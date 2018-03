Artistic

© Lolita Lempicka for Etam

We're totally in love with this print mini dress designed by Lolita Lempicka exclusively for Etam. The wide straps and loose fit make for a 'little girl lost' look.



We love: Flowery designs in summery, acidic colours. A great investment for all summer long!



Lilou Liberty dress, Lolita Lempicka for Etam, around £30

www.etam.com