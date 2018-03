© Kenzo



Flower power is always in at Kenzo, whatever form it takes! This uber-cool blouse looks fab with bright reds, whites and blues for a fun, playful look.



We love: A very modern floral look (floral fashion isn't all about floaty dresses!). This blouse goes really well with denim and cottons.



Red, white and blue blouse, Kenzo, price on demand

In department stores nationwide

www.kenzo.com