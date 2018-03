© Etam



A bit like those flowery headbands our mums used to make us wear when we were little perhaps, but this flowery belt would look great with faded vintage jeans or black trousers for a touch of the new romantic.



We love: Ever so slightly hippy chic.



Liberty belt with knotted bow

Lolita Lempicka for Etam, around £20

www.etam.com