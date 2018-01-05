A bit of oomph!

© Wonderbra
Wonderbra hasn't half come on since the days of the push-up! Their latest collection is more designer than Hello Boys, and features some fabulous floral creations.
We love: The new line of fresh, floral designs by Jenny Packham has brought new life to Wonderbra. Lingerie lovers won't be disappointed!
Flower Power empire-line Wonderstar plunge bra and matching knickers,
Jenny Packham for Wonderbra
Price currently unavailable
Available in department stores nationwide
www.wonderbra.co.uk