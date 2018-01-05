A bit of oomph!

© Wonderbra

Wonderbra hasn't half come on since the days of the push-up! Their latest collection is more designer than Hello Boys, and features some fabulous floral creations.



We love: The new line of fresh, floral designs by Jenny Packham has brought new life to Wonderbra. Lingerie lovers won't be disappointed!



Flower Power empire-line Wonderstar plunge bra and matching knickers,

Jenny Packham for Wonderbra

Price currently unavailable



Available in department stores nationwide

www.wonderbra.co.uk











