Spring - Summer

A bit of oomph!

 
A bit of oomph!
© Wonderbra

Wonderbra hasn't half come on since the days of the push-up! Their latest collection is more designer than Hello Boys, and features some fabulous floral creations.

We love: The new line of fresh, floral designs by Jenny Packham has brought new life to Wonderbra. Lingerie lovers won't be disappointed!

Flower Power empire-line Wonderstar plunge bra and matching knickers,
Jenny Packham for Wonderbra
Available in department stores nationwide
www.wonderbra.co.uk





  
  
Sarah Horrocks
16/05/2007
