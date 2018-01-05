>
Arthur Lasenby Liberty started selling cloth in 1875, but it wasn't until the 1920s that his now famous Tana Lawn fabric became a bestseller. He created his own company, Liberty of London, in 1939; the original Tudor-style shop in Regent Street is still their flagship store and is well worth a browse.

Liberty fabric is renowned worldwide for its superior quality, luxury design and finest traditional cotton. Liberty's wide variety of prints in all shades of colour stand out for their quality as well as for the famous Liberty motif printed on the underside.

Throughout the fashion ages, haute couture creators and designers from Mary Quant at Yves Saint Laurent to Bill Blass and Cacharel have worked with Liberty fabric.

16/05/2007
