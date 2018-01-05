- Autumn-winter 2007/08, the latest fashion trends,







© Antik Batik for La Redoute Discover the hottest trends for the autumn-winter season and get some inspiration for stocking up your wardrobe with the latest must-haves.



From country to grunge, oversized knitwear to patent leather, and from flower prints to Scottish checks, this season's fashion is nothing if not eclectic, with classic greys and other "new blacks" sitting neatly alongside hot autumnal tones.



Our autumn-winter fashion special will take you to the forefront of this season's styles, materials, prints and essentials. Delve in to our selection...





Photo: Lou Doillon wears a retro silk dress, £109

Antik Batik for La Redoute. Information: www.laredoute.co.uk





PMM, CB

