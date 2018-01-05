>
>
>
Autumn - Winter

- Autumn-winter 2007/08, the latest fashion trends,



© Antik Batik for La Redoute
© Antik Batik for La Redoute
Discover the hottest trends for the autumn-winter season and get some inspiration for stocking up your wardrobe with the latest must-haves.

From country to grunge, oversized knitwear to patent leather, and from flower prints to Scottish checks, this season's fashion is nothing if not eclectic, with classic greys and other "new blacks" sitting neatly alongside hot autumnal tones.

Our autumn-winter fashion special will take you to the forefront of this season's styles, materials, prints and essentials. Delve in to our selection...


Photo: Lou Doillon wears a retro silk dress, £109
Antik Batik for La Redoute. Information: www.laredoute.co.uk




PMM, CB

  
Fashion Editor
05/09/2007
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         