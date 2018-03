© H&M



Introduced last winter, the caban jacket is set to feature again this season. Whether you choose a traditional version like this tight-fitting, feminine, round-necked coat from H&M, or short and flared with a trapeze style, you'll be sure to look your best.



We like: the timeless touch of this constantly-updated classic, and the warm, thick and resistant material to keep the onset of wintry weather at bay.



Anthracite caban with round neck - H&M: around £50

Information: www.hm.com