Mexx ecru coat



© Mexx



Winter coats are big on natural colours such as cream this season. Wear them as long as you like, with a waist belt.



This one from Mexx is the cream of the crop for effortless elegance. True, it requires a high level of vigilance (careful not to get any stains on it!) and needs dry cleaning, but it's very chic and goes with anthing from black and grey to beige and red.



We like: the royal allure of this A-line cream coat, dressed up with a black belt to add contrast.



Wool ecru coat - Mexx: around £169

Information: www.mexx.com

