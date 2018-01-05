>
Autumn - Winter

Zadig & Voltaire "Réveil" shirt dress

   
Zadig & Voltaire "Réveil" shirt dress
© Zadig & Voltaire

With all the silk, polyester satin, satin technique, patent leather and lacquered material around, there's plenty of shine on offer this season.
Wear it discreetly with a scarf, blouse, or bolero, or for more of a statement, main pieces such as shirt dresses work well.

Embrace your sexy side with some shiny pieces like this Zadig & Voltaire dress.

We like: this buttoned model is sexy in an understated way. Dress to kill without looking like you've made an effort!

"Réveil" shirt dress - Zadig & Voltaire: £210
05/09/2007
