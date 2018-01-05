>
Autumn - Winter

Zadig & Voltaire silk and cashmere dress

 
Zadig & Voltaire silk and cashmere dress
© Zadig & Voltaire

Another wool trend this autumn-winter: ultra refined wool. After cashmere, which is still a must-have, there are many different mixes of fine material with with unparalleled softness like this silk and cashmere Zadig & Voltaire dress. Viscose-linen, wool-nylon-cashmere, merino-cashmere, viscose-angora, cashmere-bamboo...Knitwear has never been so sexy, so don't miss out on the comfiest way to look good.

We like: this casual dress with delicate lilac tones.

"Soléa" silk and cashmere dress - Zadig & Voltaire: £125 ("Ibiza" scarf £100, "New York" court shoes £160)
Fashion Editor
05/09/2007
Autumn - Winter
