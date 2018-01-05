Mango sleeveless fur jacket



Real or fake, we're not getting into the fur debate, but fur appears as a subtle detail but also makes a star appearance in many of this season's collections, especially on sleeveless jackets (which are a real absolute must!) and coats.



This long shepherd-style gilet from Mango is softer than soft. Fur fans can check out what the fashion houses have to offer, while animal lovers can choose from a selection of beautiful imitation fur.



We like: the fur gilet and anthracite shorts make for a contemporary and sophisticated look.



Sleeveless fur jacket (around £135), Grey shorts (around £35) - all by Mango

Information: www.mango.com