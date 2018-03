© Topshop



Scattered with a flower motif, this pretty top with button detail embodies the printed floral trend for winter. Floral never really goes out, so don't think twice about buying floral prints for autum and winter. All variations are permitted, so long as you stick to soft colours such as blue, beige, chocolate, mustard and amber.



We like: the uncomplicated look of this top. Light and flared, it's ideal for the first cold draughts of autumn.



Floral tie back top - Topshop: £30