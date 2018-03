© H&M



Summer prints are giving way to an art deco graphical style, a bit like the work of painter Sonia Delaunay. If you have a taste for the abstract, indulge!



This sweater dress from H&M's collection is a fine example of a trend that's set to spread as the season gets into swing.



We like: the arty spirit of this trend that softens the power of the print using a palette of neutral tones.



Sweater dress with "style Delaunay" print - H&M: around £30

Information: www.hm.com