Autumn - Winter

Printemps Scottish checks coat, tartan

 
Printemps Scottish checks coat, tartan
© Printemps

As crowned king of the season, it's impossible to escape Scottish checks. Consigned to the backs of our wardrobes for a good few (hundred?!) years, tartan is making a noticeable comeback. It's timeless in terms of fashion and many fans will be delighted to rediscover it.

In this Philippe Lim coat, Scottish checks dominate in red, but you'll also find versions on brown, dark grey or aubergine backgrounds.

We like: the flamboyant red of this model, and the undeniably fashionable cut.

Short Scottish coat - Philippe Lim exclusively at Printemps: £580
Information: www.printemps.fr




  
  
Fashion Editor
05/09/2007
Tags Autumn - Winter
