Guess Jeans parka and sixties print jersey dress

This signature Guess Jeans look epitomised this season's colour palette. Warm tones with shades of autumn such as beige, chestnut, amber and red with a touch of duck blue for fun and a retro vintage feel in keeping with this season's biggest influences.



We like: the joyful spirit of contrasting fashion. A bit of print, a few neutral tones and a strong motif, and voilà...how can you fail to be inspired?



Beige zipped quilted parka with fur collar around £245, sixties print jersey dress (price on request) - Guess Jeans

