Guess Jeans parka and sixties print jersey dress

 
© Guess Jeans

This signature Guess Jeans look epitomised this season's colour palette. Warm tones with shades of autumn such as beige, chestnut, amber and red with a touch of duck blue for fun and a retro vintage feel in keeping with this season's biggest influences.

We like: the joyful spirit of contrasting fashion. A bit of print, a few neutral tones and a strong motif, and voilà...how can you fail to be inspired?

Beige zipped quilted parka with fur collar around £245, sixties print jersey dress (price on request) - Guess Jeans
Fashion Editor
05/09/2007
