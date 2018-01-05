>
Autumn - Winter

Barbara Bui autumn-winter 2007/08 collection

 
Barbara Bui autumn-winter 2007/08 collection
© Barbara Bui

Business style is all about slim waists, emphasised with a belt (preferably large) and resolutely high trousers.

Shiny bolero jackets, sleeveless poplin shirts, nipped-in waists and large trousers define this key to autumn-winter style. A definition of modern elegance created by Barbara Bui, who has come up with stylish cuts you can wear for the office without raising eyebrows.

We like: a distinguished style that mixes dressability with in-season trends, based on classic staples.

Black sleeveless poplin shirt (around £200), black satin bolero jacket (around £265), large black trousers (around £230) - all by Barbara Bui. 
Fashion Editor
05/09/2007
Tags Autumn - Winter
