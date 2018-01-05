>
>
>
Autumn - Winter

Kenzo prêt-à-porter autumn-winter 2007/08

 
Kenzo prêt-à-porter autumn-winter 2007/08
© Kenzo

The craze for retro overcoats set in over the summer, and knitted, woollen versions are coming in for this season. This star item of clothing matches well with knee-length skirts or jeans and is ideal for in between seasons.

The model we've chosen here plays with the Scottish tartan trend we've seen in several of this season's collections.

We like: the retro-modern feel of this overcoat-style jacket, with this season's must have, woollen Scottish tartan.

Overcoat-style checked jacket (around £370), narrow checked skirt (around £220) and 
shirt (around £140) - all by Kenzo
Information: www.kenzo.com




  
  
Fashion Editor
05/09/2007
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         