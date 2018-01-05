Kenzo prêt-à-porter autumn-winter 2007/08



The craze for retro overcoats set in over the summer, and knitted, woollen versions are coming in for this season. This star item of clothing matches well with knee-length skirts or jeans and is ideal for in between seasons.



The model we've chosen here plays with the Scottish tartan trend we've seen in several of this season's collections.



We like: the retro-modern feel of this overcoat-style jacket, with this season's must have, woollen Scottish tartan.



Overcoat-style checked jacket (around £370), narrow checked skirt (around £220) and

shirt (around £140) - all by Kenzo

Information: www.kenzo.com