Zadig & Voltaire prêt-à-porter autumn-winter 2007/08

One of the major trends of the season is rock chic. Grunge was embraced by teenagers worldwide in the 90s and now it's bacl!



Today's fashionista are adopting ultra-tapered, sophisticated cuts, that are a tad rebellious but still sit comfortably in couture collections. It's trash meets glamour.



Cashmere, satin and vinyl feature strongly in this sexy rocky look, and lurex and lamé add actra glam.



We like: this Zadig & Voltaire look perfectly illustrates what this season's look is about: interpreting in your own way, either going for full-on grunge or a more toned-down version.



"Cori" cashmere bikini (Zadig & Voltaire Luxe: around £95), "Colin" cashmere cardigan (Zadig & Voltaire Luxe: around £580), jersey leggings (around £40), "Explosion" leather handbag (around £420), "New York" court shoes (around £160) - all by Zadig & Voltaire.

Information: www.zadig-et-voltaire.com