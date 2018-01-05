>
>
>
Autumn - Winter

Zadig & Voltaire prêt-à-porter autumn-winter 2007/08

 
Zadig & Voltaire prêt-à-porter autumn-winter 2007/08
© Zadig & Voltaire

One of the major trends of the season is rock chic. Grunge was embraced by teenagers worldwide in the 90s and now it's bacl!

Today's fashionista are adopting ultra-tapered, sophisticated cuts, that are a tad rebellious but still sit comfortably in couture collections. It's trash meets glamour.

Cashmere, satin and vinyl feature strongly in this sexy rocky look, and lurex and lamé add actra glam.

We like: this Zadig & Voltaire look perfectly illustrates what this season's look is about: interpreting in your own way, either going for full-on grunge or a more toned-down version.

"Cori" cashmere bikini (Zadig & Voltaire Luxe: around £95), "Colin" cashmere cardigan (Zadig & Voltaire Luxe: around £580), jersey leggings (around £40), "Explosion" leather handbag (around £420), "New York" court shoes (around £160) - all by Zadig & Voltaire.
Information: www.zadig-et-voltaire.com




  
  
Fashion Editor
05/09/2007
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         