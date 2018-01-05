>
>

Your ideal man

 


Question 7/9 :

Which of these would you rather go on a date with?
 •  Matt Damon, because he seems funny and honest
 •  George Clooney, because he's gorgeous and you'd be the envy of every woman on Earth
 •  Adrian Brody. He might not be a superstar but he looks really deep and intelligent


  
  


Questions: 7


Sarah Horrocks
10/10/2008

Article Plan Fashion style test
Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornHot celebrity men in uniform
The most beautiful villages in Europe100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         