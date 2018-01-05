glamour, feminine outfits, retro look, masculine style

Penelope Cruz © Mango

Your fashion profile

Your look reflects your inner self...at least, that's what you think. You care a lot about your image, and you never have a hair out of place. You follow fashion because it's a way of expressing and showing your charisma and feminine charms. You're elegant, you care about the minutest details of your outfits and you always match everything from your shoes and handbag to your belt.



What to wear this season

This season is a fashion dream come true for you! Make the most of the retro chic trend that's about at the moment: long coats, pencil skirts and stilettoes are your fashion allies this season for ladylike glam à la Audrey Hepburn. Another trend to try is the chic, sexy masculine look: think oversized trousers, impeccably cut blouses and masculine gilets.



On your shopping list

Derby shoes, varnished leather and Fifties prints.





