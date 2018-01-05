>
Rock n roll, bright, 80s fashion, Eighties fashion

 
Rock n roll, bright, 80s fashion, Eighties fashion
Lily Allen © New Look

You're a creative, slightly retro fashionista and you like to have fun playing with your look. Fashion is a game to you, not something to be taken seriously. You're nothing if not daring: you love wacky, extroverted Fashion put together to surprise! You mix shapes, styles, colours and experiment with accessories a lot, and you're not afraid to do sexy either, as long as you keep it fun and low-key.

The new wave of 80s Fashion could have been made for you: all the bright colours, funky prints, neon trainers, big necks and plastic bracelets around provide you with plenty of scope for your imagination! Mini-dresses and mini-skirts are also going to be really big this season. Team with with opaque coloured tights for a cute, sexy look.

Stilettoes, boots, minis and cuff bracelets.




  
  


Fun
Sarah Horrocks
10/10/2008
