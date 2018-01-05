>
casual look, boho, bohemian style, knit, vintage style, 70s; Seventies

   
Your fashion profile
You think of yourself as a free-spirited fashionista who doesn't follow the crowd. The most important thing about fashion for you is feeling comfortabe with the clothes you wear...but on closer inspection, you aren't indifferent to trends: you take inspiration from what's hot and adapt them to suit your personality. You hate looking like everyone else, but you don't like looking last season either!

What to wear this season
You love flowing, natural fabrics like wool and big knits. Cashmere cardigans and oversized jersey dresses really do it for you; and 70s vintage is also a key trend at the moment, so think baggy jeans and little boho jackets.

On your shopping list
Vintage cowboy boots, shirt dresses and crocheted scarves.




  
 


Questions:

Profiles: Boho
Sarah Horrocks
10/10/2008
Fashion style test
