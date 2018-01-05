>
>

Test, fashion quiz, your style

 
Test, fashion quiz, your style
© Yves Saint Laurent


Question 1/9 :

If you had to steal something from Cameron Diaz's wardrobe, what would it be?
 •  Her YSL Tribute bag
 •  Her red stilettoes - very rock' n' roll!
 •  Definitely not those skinny jeans - so last season!


  
  


Questions: 1


Sarah Horrocks
10/10/2008

Article Plan Fashion style test
Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         