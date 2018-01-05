|
Sunglasses: choose your style!
|Article in images
Sunglasses have been big news for the past few seasons. Glamourised by Hollywood starlets and London fashionistas, every fashion house on the block has been having a go at reinventing shades to make the woman on the street as traffic-stopping as the divas on the screen.
Whether you're whiter than white, love sixties style, are Champagne sweet, jet-set glam, or bright and beautiful, surf our shopping selection and find the pair which will complete your look.
Spring-Summer 2006 Collection Kenzo
PMM, KM
Sarah Horrocks
07/06/2006
