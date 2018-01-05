>
>

Sunglasses: choose your style!

Article in images
  

 

- Sunglasses: choose your style!

© Kenzo
© Kenzo

Sunglasses have been big news for the past few seasons. Glamourised by Hollywood starlets and London fashionistas, every fashion house on the block has been having a go at reinventing shades to make the woman on the street as traffic-stopping as the divas on the screen.
Whether you're whiter than white, love sixties style, are Champagne sweet, jet-set glam, or bright and beautiful, surf our shopping selection and find the pair which will complete your look.

Spring-Summer 2006 Collection Kenzo




PMM, KM

 
  
Sarah Horrocks
07/06/2006
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe longest celebrity relationships
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         