- Sunglasses: choose your style!

Sunglasses have been big news for the past few seasons. Glamourised by Hollywood starlets and London fashionistas, every fashion house on the block has been having a go at reinventing shades to make the woman on the street as traffic-stopping as the divas on the screen.

Spring-Summer 2006 Collection Kenzo





