- Six ways to wear shorts

The bermuda has moved off the beach and onto the street. Gone are the loud prints your brother used to wear on family holidays, shorts for the noughties are tailored and chic.



Less risky and more stylish than short shorts, longer shorts are finger-on-the-pulse elegant, whether dressed up for the office or down for the weekend. Just like the cropped trouser, it’s a piece that is creeping into most of our wardrobes for everyday wear.



Choose a straight cut for an easy-to-wear, comfortable look that will take you into the office and out for drinks afterwards, shopping, clubbing and weekending.

While you’re working nonchalant glamour with the hands-in-pockets look, cast an eye over our styling advice for the best way to wear them for everyone.



Finally, define your style and choose from our six hot looks: combat, boho chic, evening, city, skinny , and holiday, and step out in the look of the season.











