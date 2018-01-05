>
Spring - Summer
Six ways to wear shorts
How can you avoid looking too classic?

 
© Cacharel, summer 2006

Unless you’ve got some funky accessories or tops up your sleeve, classic colours like navy and beige can sometimes look a bit Sloany. Choose more contemporary colours like black, blue-grey, petrol, mint, taupe and pale coral instead, but if beige and navy are your thing, bring them up to date with wedges or clogs. Avoid polo shirts and pearls like the plague and go for smock shapes and mismatched T shirts.

Sarah Horrocks
22/06/2006
