What shoes can I wear with my shorts?

© Camper, summer 2006

Wedges are the must-have of the season. The anti-wedge however, is the Victoria Beckham-style heeled sandal, or for the long and lean amongst up, ballet pumps. Avoid trainers if you’re not an American tourist and Birkenstocks with white socks if you’re not a rambler.



