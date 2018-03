Shorts by Night

© Kookaï collection été 2006

Shorts have invaded pubs and clubs nationwide. Keep your cool on hot summer nights, in sexy dark colours and luxe fabrics like silk and linen.



Our Advice

Smarten things up with a cropped, tailored jacket and sharp accessories, (sequinned scarf, oversized earring, leather clutch…) for a ladylike look, to will show off your tanned summer legs.



Photo: Kookaï, summer 2006