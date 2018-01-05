Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Fashion Designer
Accessories
All articles
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Home
>
Fashion
>
Fashion News
>
Spring - Summer
Six ways to wear shorts
Article in images
Wearing Them Well...
© Camaïeu, summer 2006
Photo: Camaïeu, summer 2006
Wearing heels
Lingerie: choosing and storing underwear, sexy lingerie, ladies...
What To Wear If You're Skinny: Style Advice For Thin Girls
Style advice for women with long legs
Sarah Horrocks
22/06/2006
See all Fashion articles
Tags
Spring - Summer
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Six ways to wear shorts
▼
Combat Shorts
What can I wear with combat shorts?
A Pretty Cami
Dangly Bangles
Cowboy Touch
Sportswear
Utility Bag
Boho Chic
How can I work boho chic?
Natural Leather
Bijoux on the Beach
Flower Power
Sweet Like Chocolate
Summer Shade
Shorts by Night
How can I work shorts for evening?
Retro Glam
Page Boy
Aviator Style
Classic Chic
Dior, J'adore
City Shorts
What can I put with city shorts?
Africa Shox
La Vie en Rose
Printworks
All That Glitters
Acid Brights
Skinny Shorts
How can I work skinny shorts?
Pure and Simple
Sumer Brights
Sailor Stripes
Navy Style
Cross Your Heart
Holiday Shorts
How can I work shorts on holiday?
Market Shopping
Espadrilles
Bohemian Holiday
Sea Spray
How to Wear Shorts
Short or Long?
How can you avoid looking too classic?
Accessorising Your Own Way
What shoes can I wear with my shorts?
I'm not very tall, can I still wear shorts?
Don't miss...
Jennifer Aniston's dating history
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!