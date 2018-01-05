Albums
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Hip and pelvis shape
Question 4/5 :
Your hips are:
• Round
• Not very prominent
• Quite wide, but in proportion to your waist
• Wide
• Narrow
4
Style Advice For Women With Beautiful Big Hips
Holiday Shopping: Choosing A Bikini For Your Body Shape
Choosing a perfect party dress
A Real Woman Is Whatever The Hell She Wants To Be: How To Dress...
Fashion Editor
05/08/2008
Article Plan
Which dress for which body shape? Find the right dress for your body shape
▼
Body shape test
Your assets
Your waist shape
Your hips
Your shoulders and build
See by Chloé pleated and buttoned strap dress, dress for large hips and a full-figure
Escada Sport short-sleeved cotton dress
Comptoir des Cotonniers tunic dress
Chié Mihara cream retro heels
Carolina Bucci Galileo gold stud earrings with hoops
Kookaï square-neck printed cotton dress, dress for an hour-glass figure
Athe by Vanessa Bruno cotton dress
Tommy Hilfiger boat neck dress
Mango varnished red belt
Chanel silver leather laced shoes
Paul & Joe leather dress, dress for sporty and athletic figure
Escada Sport red cotton dress
Tara Jarmon round neck short-sleeved pink satin dress
Tommy Hilfiger sleeveless jersey dress
Chanel pink leather belt
Carvela Airport patent leather beige sandal
Pinko printed dress with large neck, dress for tall and slim body
French Connection dot effect frill trim dress
Tara Jarmon short dress with pattern and open neck
Kurt Geiger Aruba satin and leather patent black heels
Stuart Weitzman gold and white wedge heels
Paul & Joe Croisière boat neck and slit sleeve dress, dress for wide shoulders and slim hips
Comptoir des Cotonniers short-sleeved trapeze dress
New Look folk print shirt dress
Pura Lopez black sling-back heels
Mango red woven belt
05/01/2018
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
