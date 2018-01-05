>
>
>
Spring - Summer

Your waist shape

 
Your waist shape


Question 3/5 :

Your waist is:
 •  Clearly defined, with rounded hips
 •  Slim, and you have slim hips
 •  Not well defined
 •  Slightly defined
 •  Chubby


  
  


3
Fashion Editor
05/08/2008

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DaySexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         