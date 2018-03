Tara Jarmon short dress with pattern and open neck

© Tara Jarmon

With a nod to India and hippy chic, this mini dress has a plunging neckline and loose fit that counterbalance its narrow cut and short sleeves. Make the most of the big patterns around this season - you're lucky enough to be able to get away with them!



Tara Jarmon short dress with pattern and open neck: around £175

Information: 020 8960 6161 or www.tarajarmon.com