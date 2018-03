Kurt Geiger Aruba satin and leather patent black heels

© Kurt Geiger

Stiletto heels are a slim girl's key to seduction. Your never-ending legs will make every woman within a 5-mile radius go positively green with envy...and guarantee you plenty of male attention!



Kurt Geiger Aruba satin and leather patent black heels: £130

Information: 0845 257 2571 or www.kurtgeiger.com