- Lingerie: the new Retro - Spring Summer 2006

Lingerie goes retro this season, which means charmingly romantic details, cute colours and comfortable fabrics.

If your loved one’s smalls drawer could do with a little restyle too, there’s never been a better time to go lingerie shopping together. We’ve put together some comfy cotton undies ideas for him too, in high-tech fabrics with vintage styling for you to peruse.

So whether you keep it simple with White Sensation, are crazy about Summer Flowers or have fallen for the latest Flirty Lace, dive into our selection, but don’t forget about Contemporary Dandy for your man!

Dim, Spring-Summer 2006







04/07/2006
