Retro underwear for men should be handled with care.



Before you shoe-horn him into an authentic vest and Y-fronts set, think about whether it’ll suit him or not. As a general guide, if he’s built like our underwear models he’ll be able to carry it off, no sweat.



If not, leave well alone. From cool cotton, to high-tech microfibre, there’s plenty to choose from out there. Go for the flattering, athletic cuts of our underwear fit for gentleman.



